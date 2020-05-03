STANLEY ONEALWILLIAMSHAINES CITY - Stanley Oneal Williams, 67, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.Stan resided most of his life in the Polk County area. He followed in his father's footsteps, as a small business owner, and was commonly known as 'Stan the Gas Man'.Stan was preceded in death by his father Basil Williams and his sister Rhonda Mitchell.He was a proud father and survived by his two sons, Brian (Leslie) Williams of St. Louis, MO and Jason (Erica) Williams of Winter Haven. His grandchildren, Rachel, Natalie, Kylie (Brian), Savanna, Andrew, Ronin (Jason). His mother, Bernice Williams of Haines City, two brothers, Alan (Totsie) Williams of Haines City, Anthony (Terrie) Williams of Mt Vernon, IL, a niece and several nephews.Most know Stan battled Parkinson's for over twenty years. Tributes in his honor to fight Parkison's can be made here: Parkinson's Foundation: Believe in Better or can be made to George C. Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale, 3010 W Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at: www.chapters