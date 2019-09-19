|
|
STEPHANIE ARYN CARROLL
LAKELAND - Stephanie Aryn Carroll, born August 28, 2001; passed away September 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Lake Gibson High School and employed part-time by Plant City Community Bingo.
She is survived by her father Michael Carroll, mother Angie Carroll, sister Tiffany Carroll, brother Aaron Carroll, grandparents Rev. Dwayne and Melissa Cothron, Donald Carroll, Linda Houston, great-grand-parents Wilma Houston and Aaron H. Carroll, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved boyfriend Ruben Ramirez, fur baby, Ruger, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by grandfather, Wayne Houston.
Visitation will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Friday September 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Services at Lakeland Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 am with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiant Bishop D. Dwayne Cothron.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019