Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeland Funeral Home, Memorial Gardens & Crematory
2125 Bartow Rd.
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHANIE Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHANIE ARYN CARROLL LAKELAND - Stephanie Aryn Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHANIE ARYN CARROLL LAKELAND - Stephanie Aryn Carroll Obituary
STEPHANIE ARYN CARROLL

LAKELAND - Stephanie Aryn Carroll, born August 28, 2001; passed away September 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Lake Gibson High School and employed part-time by Plant City Community Bingo.
She is survived by her father Michael Carroll, mother Angie Carroll, sister Tiffany Carroll, brother Aaron Carroll, grandparents Rev. Dwayne and Melissa Cothron, Donald Carroll, Linda Houston, great-grand-parents Wilma Houston and Aaron H. Carroll, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, beloved boyfriend Ruben Ramirez, fur baby, Ruger, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by grandfather, Wayne Houston.
Visitation will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Friday September 20, 2019 from 6-8 pm. Funeral Services at Lakeland Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 am with interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiant Bishop D. Dwayne Cothron.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHANIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now