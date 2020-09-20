STEPHEN ARNOLD
'Steve' FLANNERY
MULBERRY- Stephen Arnold 'Steve' Flannery, 75, passed away on September 14, 2020 at his home in Mulberry.
Steve was born September 24, 1944 in Martin, KY to Amos and Birdie (Parrot) Flannery. In 1953 the family moved to Jackson, Michigan where Steve attended Jackson High School. He eventually matriculated at the University of Michigan, earning his BSE ('66) and MSE ('67) in Civil Engineering.
He had a long and interesting career, working on leading edge projects in locations that ranged from the North Slope of Alaska to Vienna, Austria.
Steve is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Beverly Sue Flannery of Mulberry; their sons and daughters-in-law Ryan and Judy Flannery of Mulberry; and Clay and Jennifer Flannery of Downingtown, PA; and his beloved grandchildren Mackenzie, Eleanor, Connor, and Morgan.
He was preceded in death both by his parents and his brothers Dale Foster and Lowell Carson Flannery.
Steve was an avid tennis player, cook, and aviator. He and Bev traveled extensively and always enjoyed dinner with friends.
The family is planning for a Celebration of Life gathering in Jackson, MI in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Steve's memory to the University of Michigan Marching Band through the link https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/#!/ath/bands
.