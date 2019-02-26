|
|
STEPHEN CADE
HUIE, 77
HAINES CITY - Stephen Cade Huie 'Steve,' of Haines City, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
Steve was born on April 5, 1941, in Winter Haven, FL, to Howard and Pauline Huie. After high school, Steve attended the Rochester Institute of Technology, NY, earning a BA in Fine Arts (Photography). While there, he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, where he made many enduring lifelong friendships. After college, he went on to work for the Holman and Moody racing garage in Charlotte, NC and did photography for several racing magazines. Steve returned to Haines City and began a career as a real estate agent and housing contractor. He was an agent with Town and Country Real Estate in Winter Haven for 35 years until his retirement in 2013. He was an outdoorsman who loved duck hunting and was an avid racing fan. In his later years, he enjoyed hiking and doing wildlife photography.
Steve was predeceased by his parents, and brother James Durrell Huie. He is survived by his brother, John Howard Huie.
Steve will be remembered for his quick smile, a sharp wit, his love of family, his service to the community in which he lived and his slow southern drawl.
Private services will be held for Steve. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , the Good Shepherd Hospice or the SPCA. Found remembrances and condolences may be sent to www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019