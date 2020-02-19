Home

LAKELAND - Stephen D. Houseman, 88, of Lakeland, went home to be with the Lord on February 14, 2020. He was born in Lakeland, FL February 7, 1932 to parents Joseph and Katy Houseman.
He is survived by his wife Mary; daughters Deborah Rivers (Dade City) and Dana Pravato (Lakeland); grandchildren Ian and Isabelle Pravato, Destiny and Stephen Rivers; great-grandchildren Stefanie Pravato and Jeremiah Vega; also surviving are his sisters Hannah Bates and Fern Jensen. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents and his son Daniel Houseman.
Stephen was a member of Family Worship Center, 1350 East Main St. Lakeland, FL 33801, where services will be on Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation at 10AM, service will be at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
