STEVEN &

DONNA LEE

SMITH



WINTER HAVEN - Stephen H. Smith, age 75, born April 2, 1945, passed away July 17, 2020, and his wife Donna Lee Smith, born January 29, 1946, passed away July 16, 2020.

Graveside services will be 10am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, FL. Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven, FL in charge of arrangements.



