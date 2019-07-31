|
|
STEPHEN J.
HAYES
LAKELAND - Stephen J. Hayes was born April 13, 1942, in Lima Ohio to Max and Virginia Hayes.
He grew up in Danville Indiana. Steve joined the United States Marine Corps in 1965. He served as Captain and X.O. of Papa Battery in Khe Sanh Vietnam. Post Vietnam, he owned and operated the Baskin Robins store in Lakeland, FL for 11 years. He was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church for 29 years.
Steve went to be with the Lord July 27th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary Ashley, son Dan and his wife Sally and their children Tim and Travis.
Services will take place at 11:00 am at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019