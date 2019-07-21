Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
AUBURNDALE - Stephen M. Stutz of Auburndale, FL passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was 78.
Stephen was born in Columbus, Indiana on January 9, 1941 the only child of Morris and Gwen Stutz.
Stephen resided in Florida since 1970. He was a graduate of Olivet Nazarene University with dual majors in piano and trombone. Stephen was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene of Winter Haven.
Stephen is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Cindy Stutz of Auburndale; his stepchildren: Lisa Ponczoch (Todd) of Ephrata, WA, Lori Patterson of Camas, WA, and John Sellards of Castle Rock, WA. Stephen also leaves behind 10 grand-children, and 8 great-grandchildren,his aunt June Hatton of Winter Haven, and several cousins.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.
oakridgefuneralcare.
com.
Published in Ledger from July 21 to July 22, 2019
