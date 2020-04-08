Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
STEPHEN POLCARO
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Mulberry, FL
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Mulberry, FL
STEPHEN
POLCARO, 75

BARTOW - Stephen Polcaro, age 75, passed away April 4, 2020 at home.
Stephen was born in Tewksbury, Massachusetts to John & Mabel (Brabrant) Polcaro on January 22, 1945. He moved to Bartow from Panama City 11 years ago. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Peace Time), a steel fabricator and of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife: Jackie Polcaro, son: Scott (Kelly) Polcaro, granddaughter: Taylor, stepsons: Tony & Jason Landon, sisters: Carole & Nancy Polcaro and Bonnie Stubbs.
The family will start receiving friends Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with Graveside Services at 10:30 A.M. ALL at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Mulberry, FL. All those in attendance must practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
