STEPHEN
THOMAS CRIBBS
AUBURNDALE - Stephen was born in Haines City, Fl April 15, 1964. He died September 26, 2019, of complications of a stroke. He was a long time resident of Auburndale Fl.
Stephen was a jack of all trades. He worked building and repairing rail roads. He was a journeyman cabinet maker and drove an 18 wheeler cross country, His proudest accomplishment was getting his Captain's license and captaining a charter fishing boat, fishing for halibut and king salmon in Alaska.
He is survived by a son, Thomas Cribbs, his father and mother, James and Julia Cribbs, a brother Philip Cribbs and 3 nephews and 2 nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother James Leslie Cribbs.
He was usually the life of the party and always very generous. If you needed it and he had it, it was yours.
Services will be October 5, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Fl. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019