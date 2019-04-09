|
|
STEVEN BRIAN
TILLERY, 42
LAKELAND - Steven Brian Tillery, 42, died April 5, 2019.
Steven Tillery was born in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 7, 1976 to Teresa & Maynard Tillery. He remained a resident in the area all his life. He was a graduate of the school at Doris Sanders Learning Center. Following graduation, he went to work for Alliance For Independence where he would help with the daily activities of others with disabilities like his own. He loved to ride his bike daily and talk to the neighbors around where he lived. He was known to always waive and say 'Hi,' 'Hello,' or 'How you doing' to all the neighbors. Steven always brought a big smile and laughter when greeting everyone everywhere he would go with his mom to many places.
Mr. Tillery is survived by his mom Teresa Tillery, older brothers Scott Tillery and Curtis Fletcher, younger brother Andy Tillery; and Uncle Bill and Aunt Frances.
Visitation will be Wed. April 10, 2019 from 10-11 am with funeral services at 11 am at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019