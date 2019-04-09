Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN TILLERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN BRIAN TILLERY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEVEN BRIAN TILLERY Obituary
STEVEN BRIAN
TILLERY, 42

LAKELAND - Steven Brian Tillery, 42, died April 5, 2019.
Steven Tillery was born in Lakeland, FL on Oct. 7, 1976 to Teresa & Maynard Tillery. He remained a resident in the area all his life. He was a graduate of the school at Doris Sanders Learning Center. Following graduation, he went to work for Alliance For Independence where he would help with the daily activities of others with disabilities like his own. He loved to ride his bike daily and talk to the neighbors around where he lived. He was known to always waive and say 'Hi,' 'Hello,' or 'How you doing' to all the neighbors. Steven always brought a big smile and laughter when greeting everyone everywhere he would go with his mom to many places.
Mr. Tillery is survived by his mom Teresa Tillery, older brothers Scott Tillery and Curtis Fletcher, younger brother Andy Tillery; and Uncle Bill and Aunt Frances.
Visitation will be Wed. April 10, 2019 from 10-11 am with funeral services at 11 am at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now