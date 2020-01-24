Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN GLASSCOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN DALE "STEVE" GLASSCOCK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN DALE "STEVE" GLASSCOCK Obituary
STEVEN DALE 'STEVE'
GLASSCOCK, 58

AUBURNDALE - Steven Dale 'Steve' Glasscock, 58, passed away January 9, 2020 in Winter Haven. A lifelong resident of Florida, he was born in Winter Haven to Vernon Cameron Glasscock and Tellie Ruth Tuberville. He was a small engine mechanic at Polk Tractor Supply. Steve touched the lives of all that knew him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven Dale 'Stevie' Glasscock II and granddaughter Mc-Kayla Nicole Glasscock.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Marie Thibault Glasscock, son Christopher Allen Glasscock (Ashley Snodgrass), brothers James Douglas (Valerie 'Ressie' Marie) Joiner, Allen 'Bobo' Howard (Nancy Faye) Glasscock, and David Lawrence (Dana Louise) Glasscock, granddaughters Haley Marie Nicole Glasscock and Victoria Lynn Gutierrez, grandsons Ethan Blane Snodgrass, Hector Bogart Garcia and Holden Allen Dene Snodgrass.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -