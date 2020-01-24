|
STEVEN DALE 'STEVE'
GLASSCOCK, 58
AUBURNDALE - Steven Dale 'Steve' Glasscock, 58, passed away January 9, 2020 in Winter Haven. A lifelong resident of Florida, he was born in Winter Haven to Vernon Cameron Glasscock and Tellie Ruth Tuberville. He was a small engine mechanic at Polk Tractor Supply. Steve touched the lives of all that knew him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Steven Dale 'Stevie' Glasscock II and granddaughter Mc-Kayla Nicole Glasscock.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Marie Thibault Glasscock, son Christopher Allen Glasscock (Ashley Snodgrass), brothers James Douglas (Valerie 'Ressie' Marie) Joiner, Allen 'Bobo' Howard (Nancy Faye) Glasscock, and David Lawrence (Dana Louise) Glasscock, granddaughters Haley Marie Nicole Glasscock and Victoria Lynn Gutierrez, grandsons Ethan Blane Snodgrass, Hector Bogart Garcia and Holden Allen Dene Snodgrass.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020