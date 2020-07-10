1/1
Steven J. Clark
STEVEN J.
CLARK
5/5/55 - 7/3/20

LAKELAND - Steven J. Clark passed away on July 3, 2020. He was born to George Clark and Frances Evelyn Clark, both deceased.
He is survived by five sons: Mason, Shawn, Jonathan, Kev-in and Derrick, one daughter, Amanda, thirteen grandchildren, five brothers: Jimmy, David, Donny, Phillip and Billy, four sisters: Pamela, Peggy, Sandy and Susan.
He will be remembered by Joe and Rose Schwartz from Grabill, Ind, Sarah Clark, Cindy Clark, Heather Perez, Melissa Devore, Jere-miah Walling and Jenie Bohn.
Psalm 118, 'Oh give thanks unto the Lord for he is good, because his Mercy endures forever.'
Please see Psalms 23, 'The Lord is my Shepherd.'
He was a master fisherman and a true woodsman who conquered the outdoors. Every family member inherited from him the love of being in nature. He lived life to the fullest, never looking back, and at the end, the only concern he had was for his family. He was charismatic, extremely handsome and inspired devotion in others. He was our Best Friend, Beloved Father, and Beloved Baby Brother, he was taken from us far too soon!! We will miss him greatly.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
