STEVEN J.

TOTH, 90



LAKELAND - Steven J. Toth, formerly of Lakeland, passed away on July, 7 2020. Steven was born December 11, 1929 in Debrecan, Hungary. He survived by his wife Margaret, 3 children and extended family. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Bartow.



