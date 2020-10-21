STEVEN KEARNS, 53
LAKELAND - Steven Kearns, age 53, passed away October 17, 2020, at his home in Lakeland.
He was born January 27, 1967 in Chicago, IL. He was a resident of Lakeland since 2004, moving from Waukegan, IL. He was a Mold Maker for the Tool & Die industry.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sue Ann Wininger. He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Susan Kearns, daughters, Kathleen Patton (Corey) & Ashlyn Brown (Erich), son, Matthew Kearns (Irene), brother, Scott Kearns (Morrine), Cedar Park, TX, mother, Caroline Kearns, Mundelein, IL, grandchildren, Tommy & Melody Patton, Liam & Diana Kearns and Penelope Brown.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6PM - 8PM at Whidden- McLean Funeral Home Bartow. Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com