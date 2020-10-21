1/1
STEVEN KEARNS
STEVEN KEARNS, 53

LAKELAND - Steven Kearns, age 53, passed away October 17, 2020, at his home in Lakeland.
He was born January 27, 1967 in Chicago, IL. He was a resident of Lakeland since 2004, moving from Waukegan, IL. He was a Mold Maker for the Tool & Die industry.
He is preceded in death by his sister Sue Ann Wininger. He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife, Susan Kearns, daughters, Kathleen Patton (Corey) & Ashlyn Brown (Erich), son, Matthew Kearns (Irene), brother, Scott Kearns (Morrine), Cedar Park, TX, mother, Caroline Kearns, Mundelein, IL, grandchildren, Tommy & Melody Patton, Liam & Diana Kearns and Penelope Brown.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6PM - 8PM at Whidden- McLean Funeral Home Bartow. Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
