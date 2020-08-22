STEVEN LADON

ADERHOLT, 63



AUBURNDALE - Steven LaDon Aderholt, age 63, a proud resident of Auburndale, Fl passed away after a prolonged battle with health issues with family by his side August 19th, 2020.

Born the youngest on December 18th, 1956 in Winter Haven, Fl to Ina and Sidney Aderholt. He is preceded in death by both parents and 4 siblings. He is survived by 2 sisters and many nieces, nephews and their children.

After being a lifelong fan and attending Florida State University, he continued to have successful careers at Holland & Knight and Sunbelt Worksite. Steve spent his days devoted to relationships with family, friends and God.

Visitation will take place at 6-8 PM Monday, August 24th, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 the at Auburndale Cemetery.



