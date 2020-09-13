STEVEN RAY
RIEDY, 67
PLANT CITY - Steve Riedy passed away Sept. 8, 2020 peacefully in his home with family in attendance. Born March 4, 1953 in Miami, FL, Steve was loved by everyone he knew. He made the most out of life by working hard, playing hard, and loving his family and friends. He loved the beach, fishing, boating, camping, Gator football, Nascar, and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elleen Moffett Riedy (Dee) and Robert Riedy. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rebecca; children Nic-ole, Justin, Adam, Abby, Meghan; dog Max; siblings Mark and Kim; grandchildren Ben, Beth, Madison; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial Information can be found at https://www.sriedy58.wixsite.com/steve