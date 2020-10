Or Copy this URL to Share

STEVEN A.

WARD



LAKELAND - Beloved father, brother, uncle, Papa, and friend, Steven A. Ward passed away with his family by his side on October 17th, 2020.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.



