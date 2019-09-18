Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steele's Family Funeral Services
207 Burns Lane
Winter Haven, FL 33884-1145
(863) 324-1475
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart J. Spear

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart J. Spear Obituary
STUART J.
SPEAR

WINTER HAVEN - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Stuart J. Spear; born to his late parents Paul and Dorothy Spear in Baltimore, Maryland on January 2, 1952. Stuart passed with his family by his side on August 28, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Stuart is survived by his daughter Jennifer Hadsock and her husband Jesse, his grandchildren Jesse V., and Jackson, his loving partner Beverly Marler and many friends and family.
He will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, music, scuba diving and fishing. Stuart owned two insurance agencies before transitioning into construction where he finished his career as a project manager.
There will be a memorial service held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on September 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now