STUART J.
SPEAR
WINTER HAVEN - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Stuart J. Spear; born to his late parents Paul and Dorothy Spear in Baltimore, Maryland on January 2, 1952. Stuart passed with his family by his side on August 28, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Stuart is survived by his daughter Jennifer Hadsock and her husband Jesse, his grandchildren Jesse V., and Jackson, his loving partner Beverly Marler and many friends and family.
He will be remembered for his love of motorcycles, music, scuba diving and fishing. Stuart owned two insurance agencies before transitioning into construction where he finished his career as a project manager.
There will be a memorial service held at Steele's Family Funeral Services on September 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019