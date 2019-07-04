|
|
SU TIONG 'BILL'
PHOA
Chemical Engineer & Entrepreneur
LAKELAND - Bill Phoa passed away on Friday, June 28th, 2019, surrounded by family at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sharon Phoa, his three children Teri Reuter, Cindy Phoa, and Joey Phoa, as well as seven grandchildren.
As an entrepreneur, Bill and Thelma Williams first opened the House of Cheese Gourmet Store in Grove Park Shopping Center and then in 1972 opened the Sampan Restaurant just a few doors down, introducing Lakeland to Chinese cuisine in a fine-dining setting. The Sampan quickly became a local favorite for a great meal or a special occasion.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland on Saturday, July 6th at 2 pm with viewing for an hour prior.
Published in Ledger from July 4 to July 5, 2019