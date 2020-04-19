|
SUDIE R.
SWEENEY, 83
AUBURNDALE - Sudie R. Sweeney, 83, Auburndale, FL, born to Gordon and Adelaide (Carmichael) Ra-bon on June 18th, 1936 in Blakely, GA; left her earthly home peacefully, from (Renal failure), on April 14th, 2020 at her home of 60 years.
Mrs. Sweeney graduated from Auburndale High School class of 1954.
She retired from Polk County Schools after 20 plus years in food service.
In addition to her parents; Mrs. Sweeney was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Ed Roberts, step mother, Louise Rabon, brothers, Bill, Tom and Tommie Rabon; sister Eloise Rabon; son in law Stan Fleming.
Mrs. Sweeney is survived by; her husband of 35 years, Ernie Sweeney, daughters: Peggy Fleming, Tammy Charbonneau (Ray), and Shirley Roberts; one son Eddy Roberts (Sandy); 5 grandchildren: Dwight Fleming (Elena), Dwayne Fleming (Janica), Daniel Fleming (Kim), Terry Davis II (Brittney); one granddaughter, Karis Duncan. Also survived by 2 great grandchildren: Austin and Brayden Fleming; her best friend for 30 plus years, June Riley; and her fur babies, Chi Chi and Suzy Q.
At Mrs. Sweeney's request there will no services.
MOM, YOUR P.E.T.S. WILL MISS YOU FOREVER.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020