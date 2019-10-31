|
|
SUE ANN
FEE
LAKELAND - Sue Ann Fee, 78, died October 28, 2019.
Sue was born in Olney, Illinois on May 7, 1941. She taught elementary school vocal music in Lakeland Schools for 30 years. She was the organist at College Heights UMC for 37 years, and was a piano accompanist at Florida Southern College and an accomplished harpist.
Sue is survived by her loving husband Jeff of 59 years, siblings Larry (Carolyn) Sunday, Jim (Mary) Sunday, Barbara Sunday, children Cathy (Ray) Laney, Jim (Lisa) Fee, Jill Thompson, and grandchildren Zach Laney, Josh Laney, Brian (Emma) Fee, Michelle Fee, Eric Fee, Jared Thompson.
Memorial service will be on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am at College Heights UMC, 942 South Blvd, Lakeland with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to College Heights United Methodist Church Organ Fund (address above) or Florida Southern College Department of Music (Development Office, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, 33801).
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019