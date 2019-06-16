Home

SUE KNOX Obituary
SUE
KNOX, 75

LAKELAND - Sue Knox, 75, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at her residence. Sue was born February 20, 1944, in Charleston, SC and was a retired service manager.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Noell Kenslea and Ashley Boutwell; sister, Marie Daniels and five grandchildren, Sarah, Kay-leigh, Micah, Grayson and Avery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Ronnie Knox.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd Street NW, Lakeland, FL 33810.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: Lakelandfuneralhome. com.
Published in Ledger from June 16 to June 17, 2019
