Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
SUE TUCKER Obituary
SUE
TUCKER, 77

LAKE WALES - Sue Tucker, 77, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.
Born April 15, 1941 in Lake Wales, FL to Johnson and Alma Jackson Byrd where she was a lifelong resident. She was a Bakery Manager for Publix Supermarkets for many years.
She was preceded in death by parents, her husband, James B. Tucker & brother, Lonnie Byrd. She is survived by three sons including Jody Tucker (Beverly), Forest City, NC, brother, J. Kenny Byrd (Ann), Lake Wales, daughter, Lisa Moore (Terry), Selma TN, 9 grandchildren, 4 great grandchild & several nieces & nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2-3 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
