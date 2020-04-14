|
SUE WARD
HOWARD
WINTER HAVEN - Sue Ward Howard was called to her eternal home on Friday, April 10, 2020 after fighting ovarian cancer for several years.
Sue attended the Heartland Church in Winter Haven, FL. Sue was a member of the International Bible Study Fellowship for over 12 years.
Sue was born April 20, 1938 in Midland City, Alabama, to Felton and Jewell. The family moved to the Winter Haven, FL area in 1946. She graduated from Winter Haven High school in 1956. She was a long-time member of Calvary Assembly of God Church of Winter Haven, FL. Sue married Jerell Howard in 1960 and they had two lovely daughters, Jera Laurel and Tera White.
She is preceded in death by both her parents. She is survived by: her daughters, Jera (Ed) Laurel and Tera White; a sister, C. Evelyn (Herb) Hattaway; and two grandsons, Jonathan and Daniel Laurel.
Sue worked as a banker from 1956-1979. On August 27, 1979 she went to work at the Corporate Office of Scotty's DIY, and remained there until the company went out of business in June of 2005. During those years she held various positions. Scotty's introduced her to computers and technology, and she loved it. She would not let the computer stump her; she did not give up.
She also served on the Board of Director's for her HOA for many years and as President from 2011-2018. She was still an active Director at the time of her death.
She enjoyed working with plants, and as she would say 'playing in the flower beds.'
She enjoyed working with plants, and as she would say 'playing in the flower beds.'

A private service will be held for her family and interment will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
. Please sign her guest register at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
