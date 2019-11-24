|
SUSAN A. STILES, 76
LAKE WALES - Susan A. Stiles, Lake Wales Florida, ended her battle with brain cancer and joined our Father in Heaven Sunday morning, November 3, 2019 at the age of 76.
Born September 2, 1943 in South Haven, MI, Susan lived her life with purpose and honesty, a fighter in all regards. She was an incredible example to her children, to live each day doing what is right even if it is not easy, and doing the best job you can with every day you are given. She was a woman that left most of us wondering where to find the secret source to her boundless energy and vitality. Susan's attitude was that nothing was impossible,'... you just need to figure out how to do it...' This energy and attitude propelled her to succeed in many areas throughout her life. She led garden clubs, quilting guilds, golf association projects and events, volunteered at church, created endless works of beautiful crafts (some award-winning) through paint, wood, fabric and many other mediums and even found time to be the president of her homeowner's association; all this during her 'retired' years. Susan was an amazing mom who was always there for her children, a beloved friend, and most importantly a woman who brought joy into this world for those who knew her. Susan was a warm and wonderful, bright light. She will be deeply missed until we may all be together again in Heaven.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to those who cared and provided support during Susan's final days; it was through this assistance that Susan passed away with dignity and peace.
Susan will be remembered by her three children, Debra, Sean (Kathy) and Daniel (Kim) Murphy; four grandchildren, Kyle, Cole, Riley and Shane; and several other loving relatives and close friends. Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Peter W. Stiles and her two brothers, Joseph and James Juhas.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 9:30am until 12:30pm at Marion Nelson Funeral Home, 454 South Buck Moore Road, Lake Wales, FL 33853.
Services will be held at 12:30pm Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Reynolds officiating. Susan will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
The family will also gather with friends and family in Chicago, IL on a future date to be determined to celebrate Susan's life.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019