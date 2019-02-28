Home

SUSAN ALEXANDER BROWN

SUSAN ALEXANDER BROWN Obituary
SUSAN
ALEXANDER BROWN, 62
Cashier

LAKELAND - Susan Gail Alexander Brown was called home by the Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Lakeland of stage 4 brain cancer. Susan was born February 27, 1956 in Plant City, FL. She was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, Florida.
She worked as a cashier for Walmart for 25 years.
She is survived by her parents, Roy and Agnes Alexander, siblings Marie and Dean Hanna, of Lyerly, GA, Faye and David Harris, of Lakeland, Lamar and Jeanie Alexander, of Lakeland, daughter, Brandi and Raymond Childs, of Lakeland, grandchildren, Caleb Guy, Angelique Guy, and Makayla Guy, all of Lakeland, FL.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, March 2, 2019 at Winston Baptist Church, 3233 Old Tampa Hwy, Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Winston Baptist Church in her memory.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
