SUSAN BATSON
KETTERMAN, 57
POLK CITY - Susan Batson Ketterman, age 57, passed away on March 16, 2019 in Brandon, FL.
She was born on August 5, 1961 to William & Carol Batson in Kanakee, Illinois. Susan is a 40 year resident of Polk City coming from Missouri. During her time here she was a homemaker and very active in her community, volunteering with the food bank & the Polk City Library. She was also a member of the Youngest at Heart Club of Polk City.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by: husband of 34 years: Richard Ketterman, daughters: Haley (Andrew Ford) Ketterman of Port Orchard, WA & Dezirae (Joseph) Bates of Gig Harbor, WA., grandchildren: Amelia & Benjamin Bates, sisters: Lisa (Charles) Hayton of Bertand, Missouri & Jill Moon Whitworth of Glen Carbon, Illinois, brother: Jeremy Stewart of Caruthersville, Missouri.
There will be a visitation for Susan on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 1pm - 2pm at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Service will start at 2pm.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019