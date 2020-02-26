|
|
SUSAN CAROL (HALL) TRAVI, 64
LAKELAND - Susan Carol (Hall) Travi, 64, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 23, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, Florida. She spent her final days surrounded be her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.
Susan was born on July 25, 1955 in Bainbridge, Georgia. She spent the early part of her life in Umatilla, Florida, but eventually moved to Lakeland, Florida where she resided the rest of her life. Susan was a graduate of Kathleen High School, where she was a proud Red Devil cheerleader and a renowned performer in Polk County Archery. She loved a good party and enjoyed 2-stepping and swing dancing. Susan was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida. Throughout her life, one of Susan's passions was caring for children. She was the proud owner of a daycare center and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren whenever possible. Her home always served as an open door for anyone in need.
Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Le'Nelle Hall, father, William Hall, sister, Marjorie Marie 'Sissy' Becker, brother, Charles Hall, daughter, Heather Nicole Williams, son, Michael 'Boo' Williams, Jr., and stepson, Joe Travi. She is survived by her endearing husband, William Travi, daughters Tina Kurucz (George) and Amanda Lee (Chris), stepson Mark Travi (Eleana), and grandchildren Austin Briggs, Summer Briggs, Vincent Lee-Kurucz, Ashlyn Kurucz, Cameron Lee, Madison Lee, Jason Lee, Sebastian Lomax, Stephanie Travi, Kimberly Travi, Brad Travi, Mark Travi, and Mirabella Travi.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 29th from 1pm to 2pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020