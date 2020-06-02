SUSAN
CHRISTINE LABOMBARD (GRANT)
LAKELAND - Susan Christine LaBombard (Grant) passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 after her struggle with a long-term illness.
Susan was born on August 21, 1950 in Washington D.C. and grew up in Springfield, MA where she graduated from Commerce High School. In 2004, she moved to Lakeland, Florida, where she resided until her passing. Susan had a passion for deep sea fishing and creating beautiful handmade jewelry. She loved music and had a fondness for Harry Belafonte, Linda Ronstadt, and Joan Baez. Susan is survived by her daughters Krista Tuohey and her husband Robert Tuohey of Manchester, CT, and Rachael Shove and her husband Michael Shove of Trumbull, CT. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and was affectionately known as 'Nana Banana.' She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa and Gabriella Tuohey and Aidan and Natalie Shove, her sister Nancy Rew and her husband Ron Rew, a special sister-in-law, Sandra Grant, whom she loved very much, and her nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her mother Elaine Grant and her brother Darrel Grant. A very heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland for the wonderful care given to Susan while keeping her comfortable in her final days, and to her friends Cindy Carr, Scott Griffin, and Elisa Santiago who loved and helped care for her in many ways and showed her the true meaning of friendship.
Unfortunately there will be no calling hours. However, because of Susan's deep love of cats, a donation to the Sheltering Hands Cat Rescue in her honor would be greatly appreciated. A secure donation can be made online at
www.shelteringhands.org or you may send a check to Sheltering Hands, PO Box 773175, Ocala, FL 34477.
CHRISTINE LABOMBARD (GRANT)
LAKELAND - Susan Christine LaBombard (Grant) passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 after her struggle with a long-term illness.
Susan was born on August 21, 1950 in Washington D.C. and grew up in Springfield, MA where she graduated from Commerce High School. In 2004, she moved to Lakeland, Florida, where she resided until her passing. Susan had a passion for deep sea fishing and creating beautiful handmade jewelry. She loved music and had a fondness for Harry Belafonte, Linda Ronstadt, and Joan Baez. Susan is survived by her daughters Krista Tuohey and her husband Robert Tuohey of Manchester, CT, and Rachael Shove and her husband Michael Shove of Trumbull, CT. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and was affectionately known as 'Nana Banana.' She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa and Gabriella Tuohey and Aidan and Natalie Shove, her sister Nancy Rew and her husband Ron Rew, a special sister-in-law, Sandra Grant, whom she loved very much, and her nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her mother Elaine Grant and her brother Darrel Grant. A very heartfelt thank you to Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland for the wonderful care given to Susan while keeping her comfortable in her final days, and to her friends Cindy Carr, Scott Griffin, and Elisa Santiago who loved and helped care for her in many ways and showed her the true meaning of friendship.
Unfortunately there will be no calling hours. However, because of Susan's deep love of cats, a donation to the Sheltering Hands Cat Rescue in her honor would be greatly appreciated. A secure donation can be made online at
www.shelteringhands.org or you may send a check to Sheltering Hands, PO Box 773175, Ocala, FL 34477.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.