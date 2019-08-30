|
|
SUSAN
DYE CREWS
'The Blueberry Lady'
AVON PARK- Susan Dye Crews, 67, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. She was born Feb. 13, 1952 in Clewiston, Florida to the late Otis Robert & Geneva (Thielen) Dye.
Susan was such a hard worker after she retired from the U.S. Postal Service she began a successful blueberry farm that she put her heart and soul into.
She had a passion for family, fishing, photography, nature and real estate. She put her husband and family first.
She was kindhearted, generous and willing to give advice and a helping hand never having met a stranger. She lived life to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Crews of Avon Park, Florida; daughters, Melody Fox (Matthew) of Galloway, New Jersey and Angel Briggs (Louis) of Hinesville, Georgia; sons, Nick Cliett (Emily) of Haines City, Florida and Travis Cliett (Leslee) of Dundee, Florida; sisters, Teresa Buie (Jim) of Georgia, Judy Douberley (Art) of Dundee, Florida, Mary Miller (Ted) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Donna Strickland of Lakeland, Florida.
She is also survived by brothers, Bobby Dye of Carrabelle, Florida, Mike Dye of Haines City, Florida and John Dye of Winter Haven, Florida; eight grandchildren, Dustin, Bella, Gabby, Eternity, Langston, Lawson, Jules and Ila.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Mendell; and first husband, Steve Cliett.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Bougainvillea Cemetery, Avon Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33872.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com
Published in Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019