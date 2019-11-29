Home

SUSAN ELIZABETH ODOM

SUSAN
ELIZABETH ODOM, 64

LAKELAND - Susan Elizabeth Odom, 64, died at home in Lakeland after a lengthy illness on November 20, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Larry Odom, daughter Lindsey of St. Petersburg, grandson Henry, and brother Jeffrey.
Through all of her physical trials, her indomitable strength of will and courage never failed her. Impossible to think of Susan without recalling her intelligence, beauty, wit, unfailing sense of humor, and her loyalty and devotion not only to her family and friends but to every stray dog and cat lucky enough to wander into her yard. We will remember her with love and admiration for as long as we live.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
