SUSAN JANE

ELLIS



LAKE ALFRED - On July 26th 2020, Susan Jane Ellis, born Feb 15, 1964; entered into her final rest. She had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and joyful spirit. She was an extremely strong and religious woman who loved everyone. She was preceded in death by her father Donald Walter Ellis and is survived by her mother Georgia Russ Waters; sister Donna Ellis Orton; her son Donald Michael Ellis; daughter-in-law Ariel Tyler Ellis, grandchildren Lily, Noah Bella, Guinevere, Juliet, Chance, Harley, Willow and Jack; nieces & nephew Troy, Nicole and Dollie. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store