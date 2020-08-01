SUSAN JANE
ELLIS
LAKE ALFRED - On
July 26th 2020, Susan Jane Ellis, born Feb 15, 1964; entered into her final rest. She had a heart of gold, an infectious smile and
joyful spirit. She was
an extremely strong
and religious woman
who loved everyone.
She was preceded in
death by her father
Donald Walter Ellis
and is survived by her mother Georgia Russ Waters; sister Donna Ellis Orton; her son Donald Michael Ellis; daughter-in-law Ariel Tyler Ellis, grandchildren Lily, Noah Bella, Guinevere, Juliet, Chance, Harley, Willow and Jack; nieces & nephew Troy, Nicole
and Dollie.
No services are
scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.