SUSAN

LOOFBOURROW BURNETT



LAKELAND - Susan Loofbourrow Burnett, 85, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. She was born June 2, 1935 in Ohio to the late Mark and Dorothy Loofbourrow.

She attended Denison University and spoke three languages. After raising her children she worked as office manager in her husband's marketing business in Mt. Prospect, IL. She was a member of North Lakeland Presbyterian Church, then Hope Community Church in Lakeland.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a son Mark.

Susan is survived by: her husband of 62 years, Robert of Lakeland; a son Robert A. Burnett of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Ellen Heuer and Nancy Arnierri, of Cary & Barrington, IL; two brothers, Jim Loofbourrow of Laguna Beach, CA and John Loofbourrow of Springfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to Hope Community Church, 5129 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at Hope Community Church at a time to be announced in the future.



