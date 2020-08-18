1/
Susan Loofbourrow Burnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUSAN
LOOFBOURROW BURNETT

LAKELAND - Susan Loofbourrow Burnett, 85, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home. She was born June 2, 1935 in Ohio to the late Mark and Dorothy Loofbourrow.
She attended Denison University and spoke three languages. After raising her children she worked as office manager in her husband's marketing business in Mt. Prospect, IL. She was a member of North Lakeland Presbyterian Church, then Hope Community Church in Lakeland.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and a son Mark.
Susan is survived by: her husband of 62 years, Robert of Lakeland; a son Robert A. Burnett of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Ellen Heuer and Nancy Arnierri, of Cary & Barrington, IL; two brothers, Jim Loofbourrow of Laguna Beach, CA and John Loofbourrow of Springfield, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to Hope Community Church, 5129 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL, 33809.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at Hope Community Church at a time to be announced in the future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved