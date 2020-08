Or Copy this URL to Share

SUZANNE CLARK BYRD, 60



LAKELAND - Suzanne Clark Byrd, age 60, passed away and entered into Heaven on August 11, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida.

She is survived by her mother Myrtle M. Clark, her brothers Alan and Ron Clark, and nieces and nephews.

Services will be for immediate family only.

Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.



