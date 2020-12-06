SUZETTE MARIEPENTON (GREEN), 52POLK CITY - Suzette Marie Penton (Green) passed away on 11/25/20 surrounded by her loved ones after she succumbed to her traumatic injuries.Suzette was born in 1968 in South Bend, Indiana but has been a resident of Polk County for over 46 years. She loved more than anything spending time with her sons, her daughter in law and her five grandchildren. Not only was she a beloved librarian for the City of Polk City but she was an important fixture in the community who's outreach went well beyond the city limits.Suzette is predeceased by her grandparents James (Ruby) Wallace and John (Emma) Yoder, her father Pete Green, her step father Jim Reeves, father in law Don Penton, her brother Todd Green, her nephew Steven Lucas and grandson Jase Hudson Penton.She is survived by her mother Carole Reeves, her sons Donald Lee Penton III (Ellen), Joshua Todd Penton, Hunter James Penton, and Austin Chase Penton, her grandchildren Rylee Marie Penton, Gunner Reed Penton, Colton Jett Penton, Gavin Gauge Penton, & Gatlin Wade Penton, her siblings Jimmy Reeves, Brad Staton (Emily), Beth Jordan (Wayne), Matthew Green (Rachel), Jamie Allen (Samantha) and many beloved nieces and nephews. She also had many wonderful friends and extended family within her community.Funeral arrangements will be handled by Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday December 6, 2020 at 2pm at the Donald Bronson Community Center in Polk City located at 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City, FL 33868.The family wishes to thank the nurses and medical staff at Lakeland Regional Medical Center - Trauma Intensive Care Unit (TICU) for their constant care and compassion for our loved one while she was with them.