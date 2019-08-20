Home

SYBLE PRINE
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Chicora, FL
SYBLE L. PRINE


1931 - 2019
SYBLE L. PRINE Obituary
SYBLE L.
PRINE, 88

JACKSONVILLE - Syble L. Prine, age 88, passed away August 16, 2019.
She was born in Enterprise, AL, on June 25, 1931, to Jesse & Willie Mae (Boutwell) Parrish. She was the Postmaster at Bradley post office. She moved from Lake Buffum to Jacksonville 9 years ago. She was a member of Lake Buffum Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold 'Dink' F. Prine. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Roger) Wansley, son Tim Prine, grandchildren Trey Wansley, Brooke Payne, great grandchildren Carson Payne, Desiree and Dejah Wansley, sister Miriam Price, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Ann Prine and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery in Chicora, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations/memorials to be made to the in memory of 'Syble' (https://www.alz.org/nca/donate)
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
