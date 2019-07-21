|
|
SYLVA
RAMONA
WATERS
ALTURAS - Sylva Ramona (Swartz) Waters of Alturas, FL passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 97.
Sylva was born in Coleman, TX on February 25th, 1922 and was adopted by Ira Swartz and Nellie (Voigt) Swartz. With her mother she moved to West Salem, Il and later to Alturas, FL.
In Alturas she met her first husband, Jesse Willard Kelly. They were married in November 1942 and lived in Alturas, FL until his death in June 1980. They had two children, Wayne and Karen.
In August 1987 she married her second husband, James Lee Waters. They moved to Bonifay, FL for several years before returning to Alturas where they lived until his death in September 2007.
She was a longtime member of the Alturas United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School for 73 years.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Kelly, daughter-in-law Joyce (Lenderman) Kelly, three grandchildren, Christopher Kelly, Amanda (Kelly) Southwood and Keith Bennett, and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Wayne.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 am in Alturas United Methodist Church, 2745 Oak Dr., Alturas, Florida 33820.
A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Alturas United Methodist Church, PO Box 66, Alturas, FL 33820 or American Bible Society, PO Box 96812, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Ledger from July 21 to July 22, 2019