SYLVIA

BROWN, 70

Polk County School Teacher



BARTOW - Mrs. Sylvia Brown, age 70, died August 3, 2020, in Altamonte Springs, FL.

She was born in McRea, Georgia on March 12, 1950. She was a Polk County School teacher and a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband Troy L. Brown. She is survived by daughter Sheila Wilcox-Johnson (Darrell), Bartow, FL, son Adrian & Pamela Edwards, Lakeland, FL, daughters Melanie Badger, Orlando, FL, Torey Williams, Winter Haven, FL, son Aaron Wilcox, Bartow, FL.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel.

Service will be Sat. at 2 p.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church, Bartow.



