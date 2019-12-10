|
SYLVIA FAY
ROE, 69
WINTER HAVEN - Sylvia Fay Roe, 69, of Winter Haven, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 from a sudden illness. She was surrounded in love by her husband, sons, and daughters-in-law.
Born July 23, 1950 in Rogers, Ohio, she was the middle daughter of the late Ronald E. Boyd, Sr. and Rose E. Boyd. Sylvia graduated from Wellsville High School in 1968. She married her high-school sweetheart, Westley 'Tim' Roe, in 1970. She was a stay-at-home mom to her boys and an exemplary housewife. She attended the Fellowship of Jesus Christ and had much love for her church family.
Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her family, relaxing at the beach, cooking and baking, sewing and crocheting, and being in church. Sylvia was always ready for a road trip or project, large or small. She would guide, encourage, and was always there for the ones she loved.
Besides her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brothers, John Boyd and David Boyd.
Along with her husband, left behind to cherish her memory are her three sons, Timothy 'Matt' (Melissa) Roe of Garrettsville, OH, Brandon (Amanda) Roe of Lakeland, FL, and Eric (Britany) Roe of Winter Haven, FL. She will be especially missed by her grandchildren, Alicia, Ashley, Brandon II, Levi, Noah - and great-granddaughter, Amelia. Sylvia is also survived by her siblings, Ronald (Nancy) Boyd, Mrs. Gerald (Margaret) Holler, William (Del-ores) Boyd, Robert E. Boyd, Mrs. David (Sue) Boyd, Donald Boyd, Mrs. John (Peggy) Boyd, Mrs. Robert (Marian) Melott, Joseph (Kathy) Boyd, and JoAnn (Jesse) Prinkey, as well as several special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Oak Ridge Funeral Home in Winter Haven, with funeral services scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019