SYLVIA HAYNSWORTH MEARS, 87BARTOW - Sylvia Haynsworth Mears, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home in Bartow, FL. Sylvia was born into a Florida pioneer family on November 27, 1932 in Prairie, FL. She was raised in the Mulberry-Brewster area, graduated from Mulberry High School in 1950 and attended the University of Tampa. Sylvia married her high school sweetheart, Carl Mears, in 1952 and moved to Key West where Carl served in the Navy. After their service in Key West, they settled in Bartow in 1955 where they raised their three sons. She was a devoted wife and mother. Sylvia was a member of First Methodist Church of Bartow.She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin Matthew and Annie Ruth Jones Haynsworth, and her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Mears. She is survived by three sons, Carl E. 'Skip' Mears, Jr. and wife Glenda of Lakeland, FL, George E. 'Bud' Mears and wife Leslie of Homeland, FL, and Mark S. Mears and wife Judy also of Lakeland, FL. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Kristi Mears Long (Mike), Lauren Mears Hall (Trey), Beau Mears (Alexandria), Matthew Mears (Suzannah), Kyle Mears (Leah), Trey Mears (Annie) and Kacie Mears (James) and eleven great grandchildren, Shelby Hall, Emma Self, Lane Hall, Ben Self, Carolina Self, Cole Mears, Carl Mears IV, Olivia Mears, Abby Mears, Everett Mears and July Mears.A private service will be held. The family wishes to thank Comfort Keepers and Good Shepherd Hospice for their exceptional care. In Sylvia's honor, donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave. Auburndale, FL 33823.