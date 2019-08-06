Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Tamara Southwell
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
Tamara Sue Duke Southwell


1942 - 2019
Tamara Sue Duke Southwell Obituary
TAMARA SUE
DUKE
SOUTHWELL

July 1,1942 -
July 30, 2019

APOLLO BEACH - Tamara Sue Duke Southwell, age 77, passed away July 30, 2019.
She was born in Mulberry, Fl. on July 1, 1942 to Chester & Laura Jean (Hancock) Duke. She moved to Apollo Beach 51 years ago from Plant City.
She was a teachers aide for the Hillsborough County schools, an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Southwell.
Survived by her daughter Sherri South-well, granddaughter Jessika Southwell and brother Sam Duke.
The family will receive friends Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donate to Hancock Cemetery in c/o Joyce Acuff 620 N. Polk Ave., Ft. Meade, Fl. 33841 or to Heidi's Dog Rescue 3690 Gandy Blvd. #416, Tampa, Fl. 33611.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
