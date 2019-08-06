|
TAMARA SUE
DUKE
SOUTHWELL
July 1,1942 -
July 30, 2019
APOLLO BEACH - Tamara Sue Duke Southwell, age 77, passed away July 30, 2019.
She was born in Mulberry, Fl. on July 1, 1942 to Chester & Laura Jean (Hancock) Duke. She moved to Apollo Beach 51 years ago from Plant City.
She was a teachers aide for the Hillsborough County schools, an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Southwell.
Survived by her daughter Sherri South-well, granddaughter Jessika Southwell and brother Sam Duke.
The family will receive friends Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel, 1300 Hwy. 60 E., Mulberry, Fl. 33860. Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers donate to Hancock Cemetery in c/o Joyce Acuff 620 N. Polk Ave., Ft. Meade, Fl. 33841 or to Heidi's Dog Rescue 3690 Gandy Blvd. #416, Tampa, Fl. 33611.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019