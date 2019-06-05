Home

Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
TAMMY RENEE HAUN

TAMMY RENEE HAUN Obituary
TAMMY RENEE
HAUN, 49

LAKE WALES - Tammy Renee Haun, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Lake Wales, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Haun; son, Richard Watson; father, Arthur Gray; mother, Linda Hatton; sister, Angel Matherly; and brother, Jesse Gray. She also left behind many friends. Tammy was a beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece and Aunt.
Tammy was a well-respected educator at Ridge Community High School where she will be greatly missed by both Students and Colleagues. Some of Tammy's hobbies included: Camping, Photography and tending to her chickens.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. The family will be receiving friends at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund at West Side Baptist Church at 333 Lime Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019
