TAMMY RENEE
HAUN, 49
LAKE WALES - Tammy Renee Haun, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 in Lake Wales, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Haun; son, Richard Watson; father, Arthur Gray; mother, Linda Hatton; sister, Angel Matherly; and brother, Jesse Gray. She also left behind many friends. Tammy was a beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Niece and Aunt.
Tammy was a well-respected educator at Ridge Community High School where she will be greatly missed by both Students and Colleagues. Some of Tammy's hobbies included: Camping, Photography and tending to her chickens.
A service will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, FL. The family will be receiving friends at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the building fund at West Side Baptist Church at 333 Lime Ave, Lake Wales, FL 33853.
Published in Ledger from June 5 to June 6, 2019