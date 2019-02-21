|
|
TANISHA CHANTE
INGRAM, 43
BARTOW - Tanisha Chante Ingram, affectionately known as 'Neet' or 'Miss T.I.' passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bartow Regional Medical Center in Bartow, FL. She was 43 years old.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Claude Holmes Funeral Home, 601 Claude Holmes, Sr. Avenue, Haines City Florida 33844.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Claude Holmes Sr. Memorial Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Reverend Dr. Kenneth Pitts will be delivering the eulogy.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019