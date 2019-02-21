Home

Holmes Funeral Directors
601 Claude Holmes Sr Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 419-2700
TANISHA CHANTE INGRAM

TANISHA CHANTE INGRAM Obituary
TANISHA CHANTE
INGRAM, 43

BARTOW - Tanisha Chante Ingram, affectionately known as 'Neet' or 'Miss T.I.' passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Bartow Regional Medical Center in Bartow, FL. She was 43 years old.
A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Claude Holmes Funeral Home, 601 Claude Holmes, Sr. Avenue, Haines City Florida 33844.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Claude Holmes Sr. Memorial Chapel with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Reverend Dr. Kenneth Pitts will be delivering the eulogy.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
