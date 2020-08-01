TAWNSINA K.
SIRANI, 55
WINTER HAVEN - Tawnsina K. Sirani, 55, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home in Winter Haven.
A lifelong resident of the area, she was the founder of Mane Circle, a Local Equestrian Group promoting horsemanship and owner of TKS Holdings, an agricultural based business. Sina was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Sina was also a devoted Christian and will be dearly missed by all the lives she touched and those who knew her.
Tawnsina was preceded in death by her father Gary W. Hill and is survived by her mother Carol Stephens, brother Gannon V. Hill, husband Ronald W. Sirani, and two sons Samuel W. Sirani and Clayton W. Sirani.
Private family services to be held immediately with a public Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date due to current Covid-19 restrictions.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com