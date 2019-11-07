|
|
TAYLER RENEE
ROZELLE, 22
LAKELAND - Tayler Renee Rozelle, 22, passed on November 3, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. Tayler was born on October 23, 1997 in Rochester, NH. Tayler was a loving and beautiful free spirit who fearlessly pursued life's many adventures.
Tayler is survived by her mother Angela Ayersman and stepfather Michael Ayersman, father James Smith and stepmother Lynn Smith, sister Madison Rozelle; bro-thers Hunter Hamel, Karl Smith, Jesse Smith, Ian Smith; and many grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Saturday 11/9/19 from 11AM to 1PM followed by a memorial service for the family and close friends at 1PM at Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 Bartow Rd, Lakeland, FL, 33801.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made at:
https://www.paypal.me/palacedrive.
'And One Day She Discovered That She Was Fierce, And Strong, And Full Of Fire, And That Not Even She Could Hold Herself Back Because Her Passion Burned Brighter Than Her Fears.'
Published in Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019